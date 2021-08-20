Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Gap Down to $14.54

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $13.96. Cadiz shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 498 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $585.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of -0.16.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cadiz by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cadiz by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

