Cambiar Investors LLC Buys New Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 306,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after buying an additional 571,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $5,552,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ING. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

