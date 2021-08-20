Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Cabot worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE:CBT opened at $52.06 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.