Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.02. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

