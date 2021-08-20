Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 12,162 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.19% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSII opened at $36.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSII. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.