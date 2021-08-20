Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,500 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.87. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

