Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 31,415 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,415 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.29% of Apria worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $36,528,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $33,516,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $28,031,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $23,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

