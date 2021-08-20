Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,282,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 48.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $146.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $152.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.