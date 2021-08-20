Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post sales of $70.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.10 million. Camtek reported sales of $40.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $264.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $265.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $285.47 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAMT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.62. Camtek has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

