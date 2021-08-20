Canaccord Genuity Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$28.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.38.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.98.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.