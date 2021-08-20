Canaccord Genuity Lowers XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of XL Fleet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of XL stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. XL Fleet has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $784.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.14 and a beta of 0.53.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 3,940.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

