Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Sells C$1,231,205.17 in Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

GOOS stock opened at C$45.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.25. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOS. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.13.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

