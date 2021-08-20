Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$70.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CDPYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $1.0959 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

