Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.27 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $2.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%.

CANG opened at $3.58 on Friday. Cango has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $536.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Cango alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CANG. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.