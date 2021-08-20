Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

