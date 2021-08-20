Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 906 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.