Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,827 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

