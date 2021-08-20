Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,119. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $415.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.