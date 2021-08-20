Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,773. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

