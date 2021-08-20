Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,635 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises about 3.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.70. The stock had a trading volume of 54,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.59, a P/E/G ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

