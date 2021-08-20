Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,558 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.74. 26,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,821. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

