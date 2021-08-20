CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

DBM opened at C$6.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$570.01 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.00. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

