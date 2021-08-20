Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 207 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $411.08 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $417.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.