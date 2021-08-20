Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires Shares of 7,626 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,901.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 209,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 199,265 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.93. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $108.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.