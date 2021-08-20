Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 31,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $211.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

