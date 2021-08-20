Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 365 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

