Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $2.25 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $363.96 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

