Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $747,000 in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

TNA opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.93. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $108.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

