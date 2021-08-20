Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,915,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,385,000 after purchasing an additional 284,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 803,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,045. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. Wedbush increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.