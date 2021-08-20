Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 1,743 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.03.

