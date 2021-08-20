Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 558 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,098.2% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 115,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $363.96 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.