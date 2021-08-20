Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases Shares of 2,844 Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.05. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $608.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

