Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$44.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPX shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CPX stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.74. The company had a trading volume of 158,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$28.14 and a 1 year high of C$42.92. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.79%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

