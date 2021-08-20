Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 173 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.99. 21,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,877. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.94.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

