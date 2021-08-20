Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 31,284 Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,284 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 858,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 125,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RJA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 63,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,782. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.20.

