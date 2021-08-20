Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 377.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $153.37. 2,207,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

