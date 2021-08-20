Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.36. 5,500,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.69. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.