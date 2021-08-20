Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,707,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,623,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

