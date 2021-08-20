Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 1,875,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47. Capri has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after buying an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

