Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $50,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,676.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

