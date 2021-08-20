Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

