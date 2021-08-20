CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

CDNA traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. 14,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,617. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.61 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,362 shares of company stock worth $10,434,931 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

