Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlsberg A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CABGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CABGY stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

