Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.25

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

A number of analysts have commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $700.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,640 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

