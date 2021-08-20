Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalent’s year-over-year uptick both the top and bottom lines in third-quarter fiscal 2021 is impressive. Robust performances by Clinical Supply Services and the Biologics arm raise our optimism. Catalent’s slew of strategic deals are impressive. Expansion of both margins also bode well. A solid revenue outlook auger well. Catalent’s solid technology foundation, and integrated development and supply chain solutions are encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Catalent’s quarterly results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Catalent has outperformed its industry. Yet, soft revenues in the other two arms are concerning. Catalent’s operation in a tough competitive landscape and a highly regulated market poses a threat. Other headwinds like future impacts from Brexit and forex woes prevail.”

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.29.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $52,568.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,259,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.