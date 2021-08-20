CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CDK Global in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 190.29%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.60. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after buying an additional 811,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CDK Global by 1,539.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 694,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDK Global by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CDK Global by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after buying an additional 472,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

