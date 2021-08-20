CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.60.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 190.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

