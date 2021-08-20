Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.95 ($5.82).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEC1 shares. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ETR:CEC1 traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €5.95 ($7.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.80 ($4.47) and a 12-month high of €7.60 ($8.94).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

