Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CDR opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $232.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

