Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $53.70 million and $586,717.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.85 or 0.00830572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048852 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 53,727,947 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

